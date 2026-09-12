Pakistani forces accused of killing five civilians, including child in Balochistan

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Balochistan: Five civilians, including a 13-year-old boy, have reportedly been killed in two separate incidents in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, with local sources and the Balochistan National Party (BNP) accusing Pakistani security forces of responsibility, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, four people were killed after Frontier Corps (FC) personnel allegedly raided a residential house in Wadh tehsil at around 10 pm. A woman reportedly sustained critical injuries during the incident.

The killings triggered protests, with residents blocking the Quetta-Karachi highway to voice their anger. The BNP alleged that FC personnel opened indiscriminate fire on civilians in Sonaro Paat Nadi and Killi Yar Mohammad. The party demanded a transparent and impartial investigation to establish responsibility and provide justice to the victims.

Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Dr Sabiha Baloch said several civilians were wounded in the firing, including a seven-year-old boy. She argued that the deaths and injuries demonstrated the severe impact of military operations on civilian communities in Balochistan. Speaking about the broader situation, Dr Sabiha said civilian deaths, injuries, alleged enforced disappearances and collective punishment should not be viewed as unrelated events.

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She accused Pakistani authorities of pursuing what she described as a systematic campaign against the Baloch population, characterising it as “genocide” and urging the international community to intervene.

A 13-year-old boy was killed separately in a bombing in the Balbal area of Zehri a day earlier. The blast reportedly also killed more than 10 sheep and goats, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The region of Balochistan remains afflicted by a concerning trend of enforced disappearances, where some victims are eventually released, while others face extended detention or fall victim to targeted killings. These violations of fundamental rights have heightened insecurity and distrust among the local population.

The ongoing threat of arbitrary arrests and the lack of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, eroding efforts to restore peace, justice, and public trust in state institutions.