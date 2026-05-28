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Balochistan : A late-night military operation in Winder, located in Balochistan’s Lasbela district, has sparked fresh allegations. Pakistani forces are accused of orchestrating disappearances and abuses by Pakistani security agencies.

Residents claimed that personnel from Pakistani forces and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) carried out aggressive house-to-house raids. They detained several civilians and allegedly subjected locals to intimidation and violence, as reported by The Balochistan Post. In connection with these events, some residents asserted Pakistani forces were accused of disappearances affecting the community.

According to The Balochistan Post, three of the detained individuals have been identified as Naveed Ahmed, son of Abdul Qayyum Zehri, along with two minors, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old. Family members say all three were taken away during the operation. Moreover, their whereabouts remain unknown, raising fresh concerns regarding disappearances allegedly at the hands of Pakistani forces.

Eyewitnesses alleged that security personnel damaged homes during the raids and confiscated valuables from residents. Several other individuals were also reportedly detained, though their identities have yet to be confirmed. Locals described the operation as heavy-handed and accused authorities of targeting ordinary civilians under the guise of counterterrorism activities. In similar scenarios, Pakistani forces are often accused of disappearances.

The affected family has allegedly faced repeated incidents involving Pakistani authorities in the past. Rashida Bibi and Rahim Zehri were previously detained in Quetta and later released. Meanwhile, Tabish Wasim and Zahoor Ahmed were reportedly killed after earlier cases of enforced disappearance. This further supports claims of disappearances for which Pakistani forces have been accused.

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Human rights activists have frequently raised concerns over what they describe as a continuing pattern of arbitrary detentions and custodial abuses in Balochistan, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post. Moreover, the issue of Pakistani forces accused of orchestrating disappearances remains under scrutiny by activists.

Families of the missing individuals have appealed for immediate information regarding the detainees’ condition and location. At the time of reporting, Pakistani authorities had not issued any official statement addressing the allegations or confirming the arrests, as reported by The Balochistan Post. Particularly, allegations of Pakistani forces accused of disappearances remain unaddressed.

The region of Balochistan remains afflicted by a concerning trend of enforced disappearances, where some victims are eventually released, while others face extended detention or fall victim to targeted killings. Frequently, Pakistani forces have been accused of such disappearances occurring across the region.

These violations of fundamental rights have heightened insecurity and distrust among the local population. The ongoing threat of arbitrary arrests and the lack of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan. As a result, efforts to restore peace, justice, and public trust in state institutions are being eroded, especially with Pakistani forces accused of disappearances undermining stability.

(ANI)

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