Pakistani forces accused of 3 more enforced disappearances reported in Balochistan, Karachi

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Balochistan : Fresh allegations of enforced disappearances have surfaced in Balochistan and Karachi, where families claim that three young men were taken away by Pakistani security agencies in separate late-night operations, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, relatives of 18-year-old Umar Baloch said he was detained during a raid on his home in Dasht, a town in Kech district, in the early hours of 9 May. Family members alleged that security personnel belonging to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and Military Intelligence (MI) participated in the operation. Since the raid, they say no information has been provided about his whereabouts.

In another case, Dr Zaheer, a 27-year-old dental surgeon from Hoshab in Kech district, was reportedly taken into custody in Quetta. According to his relatives, armed personnel identified as CTD officials detained him from the Isa Nagri locality on Brewery Road at around 2 am on 11 May. His family says he has remained missing ever since.

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Meanwhile, in Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood, the family of Tahir, a 25-year-old mobile phone technician, alleged that CTD officials picked him up from his residence in Rexer Line during a pre-dawn raid on 23 April. Relatives claim he was shifted to an unknown location and has not contacted his family since. The families of all three missing men have appealed to authorities to help trace them and ensure the safe recovery of their loved ones, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Separately, two individuals who had previously been reported missing in Karachi have reportedly returned home after months of alleged detention. Family sources confirmed that Dawood Baloch and Ayesha Baloch, both residents of the Kalri area, were released earlier this month. Ayesha returned on 9 May, while Dawood arrived home a day later, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

(ANI)

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