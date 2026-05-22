Pakistani forces accused after elderly farmer killed in Turbat firing

Advertisement

Balochistan : An elderly farmer was reportedly killed in firing allegedly carried out by Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in Turbat, intensifying concerns over the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan.

In a post shared on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated that the victim, identified as Sheerdil, son of Qadir Bakhsh, was a resident of Drachko Dasht in Turbat. The organisation claimed that the incident occurred on 21 May while the elderly farmer was peacefully working on his agricultural land.

Residents alleged that FC personnel opened fire near the farmland, during which Sheerdil was struck by bullets and died on the spot. The incident has triggered anger and grief among residents of the area, with rights activists accusing Pakistani security forces of using excessive force against civilians.

BYC strongly condemned the killing, describing Sheerdil as a poor farmer who spent his life cultivating his land to support his family.

The organisation said it was “deeply heartbreaking” that even ordinary farmers working on their own fields were no longer safe from violence in Balochistan.

The group further claimed that incidents involving killings, enforced disappearances, and the recovery of bodies continue to emerge from different parts of the province, creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among local communities.

Advertisement

Families across Balochistan, it said, are enduring severe emotional trauma while justice remains elusive.

BYC criticised the Pakistani authorities for what it described as a failure to protect civilians and ensure accountability for alleged abuses by security forces.

It appealed to international human rights organisations and global institutions to urgently take notice of the worsening situation in Balochistan.

The committee called for an independent investigation into the killing of Sheerdil and demanded accountability for those responsible.

It also urged international bodies to press Pakistan for the protection of civilians, respect for human rights, and justice for affected families.

(ANI)

Also Read: Will support early resolution to Ukraine, West Asia conflicts: PM Modi; Cyprus backs India’s…