Pakistani army faces fresh allegations of enforced disappearances across Balochistan

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Balochistan : Reports of alleged enforced disappearances and custodial abuses have once again intensified concerns over the security situation in Balochistan, after several young men were reportedly taken into custody by Pakistani security agencies from different districts over the past few weeks, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, four separate incidents were reported from Chagai, Gwadar, Dera Bugti and Quetta, while the body of a previously missing individual was recovered from Panjgur district.

Families of the missing men claim that authorities have failed to provide any information regarding their whereabouts. One of the cases involves Nizam Baloch, a resident of Harmage in Chagai district, who was allegedly detained by Frontier Corps personnel from Nokundi Bazaar on April 28.

Relatives said the young man, who had reportedly been working as a driver despite being educated, disappeared after being taken into custody. His family says repeated attempts to obtain information about him have yielded no response.

In another incident, Pakistani forces allegedly conducted a late-night raid in the Panwan area of Jiwani in Gwadar district and detained Mukhtiar Baloch, son of Haji Saleh Baloch. Family members claim he has remained missing since the operation.

Local residents alleged that dozens of similar disappearances involving Baloch youth have recently been reported from nearby areas.

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Separate allegations also emerged from Dera Bugti and Quetta, where Counter Terrorism Department personnel allegedly detained two young men identified as Razzaq Bugti and a 22-year-old student, Irfanullah, during raids before transferring them to undisclosed locations.

Their families maintain that officials later denied knowledge of their whereabouts, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Meanwhile, the body of Mohsin, son of Muslim, was recovered from the Parom area of Panjgur. Sources claimed he had previously been detained alongside two relatives in March before allegedly becoming a victim of enforced disappearance.

Human rights groups and Baloch nationalist organisations have repeatedly accused Pakistani authorities of carrying out enforced disappearances and extrajudicial actions in the province, urging the government to present missing persons before courts and ensure accountability, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

(ANI)

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