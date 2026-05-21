Pakistani Air Force jet crashes during training, pilots eject safely

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New Delhi: Pakistani Air Force jet crashes during training mission in near the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) in Kamra yesterday. No civilians got hurt during this incident.

This crash once again raises safety concerns of the pilots who drive Chinese-origin fighter aircraft as this is seventh such crash case reported as per now.

The incident occurred when two pilots were on their training mission when the jet started going down due to some technical malfunction. The two pilots that were inside the jet ejected before the crash, but both of them have sustained serious injuries.

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The JF-17 Thunder is jointly produced by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and China’s Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) and forms a key part of the Pakistan Air Force’s combat fleet. It is a lightweight, single engine fighter aircraft designed to surpass the older and ageing aircrafts in the inventory of Pakistan.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

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