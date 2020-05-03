Pakistan witnesses record COVID-19 deaths in a day

Islamabad, May 3 (IANS) Pakistan witnessed record number of deaths from the coronavirus with nearly half of them being reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) alone, taking the overall toll to 432, it was reported on Sunday.

While addressing the media on Saturday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza said that 32 fatalities were reported during the past 24 hours, reports Dawn news.

Forty-seven per cent of the deaths were reported from KP, 28 per cent from Punjab, 19 per cent from Sindh and 6 per cent from Balochistan, he added.

Zafar said that of tho 32 new deaths, 31 occurred at hospitals and one at a home.

Also, 1,297 new cases were confirmed in a single day, which took the total number of infections in the country to 18,851.