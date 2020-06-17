Pakistan violates ceasefire on LoC
Pic credit : IANS

Pakistan violates ceasefire on LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jammu:  Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on Wednesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Rajouri district.

Colonel Devender Anand, Defence Ministry spokesman said, “Around 7.15 pm today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.”

“Indian Army is retaliating befittingly”.

Earlier today, Pakistan violated the ceasefire on the LoC in Naugam sector of Kupwara district in Kashmir.

There are so far no reports of any casualty or damage on the Indian side either from Naugam or the Sunderbani sector.

(IANS)

You might also like
Nation

20 soldiers martyred in Galwan valley: Here is list of martyrs in LAC

Nation

PM Modi warns China: India capable of giving a befitting reply

Nation

Delhi’s AAP MLA Atishi Marlena tests COVID-19 positive

Nation

PM calls all-party meet on June 19 over India-China issue

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.