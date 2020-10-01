Pakistan trying to create divide within force with malicious campaign, says Indian Army

Pakistan trying to create divide within force with malicious campaign, says Indian Army

New Delhi: The Indian Army said on Thursday that Pakistan is making attempts to defame the force and create a divide within it through its malicious campaign.

In a statement, the Indian Army said that over the past few days, a state sponsored malicious social media disinformation campaign has been run by Pakistan against the Indian Army, and in particular against Lt Gen Taranjit Singh, a senior officer posted in the Department of Military Affairs (DMA).

“Having failed consistently to incite religion-based disaffection within the country, Pakistan, in a desperate attempt, is now trying to create a divide within the Indian Army,” the force said.

The Indian Army also categorically rejected all such malicious attempts to defame the institution, saying the force is a secular organisation and all the officers and soldiers serve the nation with pride, irrespective of their religion, caste, creed or gender.

Pakistan has been running a campaign on social media that Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operation), Lt Gen Taranjit Singh, has been detained on the order of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat after he took a stand against the policies of the Narendra Modi-led government.

“Finally, Indian Army is heading towards end,” the campaign by Pakistan said.

(IANS)