Lahore: Amid the ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, a major lockdown will be imposed in seven cities in Punjab province starting from Monday onwards.

The lockdown, which comes after a gap of one year, will remain in force for two weeks i the cities of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Gujrat, Dawn news reported on Sunday.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Punjab provincial government, the major lockdown will restrict the movement of the people; there will be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious or other purposes at any place, public or private; marriage and banquet halls, community centres and marquees will remain closed; and also a complete ban on indoor and outdoor dining while only takeaway and home delivery will be allowed.

The statement also said that there will be a complete ban on all kind of sports, cultural and other activities and events throughout the province.

Also on Saturday, the Punjab government enforced a smart lockdown in 36 more localities of three cities, including Lahore.