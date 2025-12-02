Pakistan: Section 144 enforced as PTI protests outside IHC over Imran Khan’s jail access

Advertisement

Islamabad: Amid growing concerns over the health of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who remains in jail, members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a protest outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, raising slogans demanding justice and political reforms.

PTI supporters gathered despite Section 144 being in force. The former PM has reportedly had no contact with anyone for nearly a month, prompting calls for immediate steps to ensure his well-being.

As demonstrations were held in Islamabad, Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry said Section 144 would be strictly enforced in both Islamabad and Rawalpindi, where PTI has planned protests, Dawn reported.

He warned that “whether they come to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) or the Adiala jail, action under Section 144 would be carried out without any discrimination,” urging PTI-backed lawmakers to “abide by the law.”

The provision allows authorities to prohibit gatherings of four or more people for a limited period. According to Dawn, PTI activists are also expected to demonstrate outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail, where Imran Khan is being held, over restrictions on visitation rights.

Security has been tightened in Rawalpindi, with checkpoints on routes to Adiala jail and road closures leading to Islamabad’s Red Zone. Chaudhry said Section 144 was imposed “in light of intelligence reports,” claiming “terrorists look for instances [which they can use] to spread fear and make headlines; be it political gathering, courts or important places or offices.”

He added that terrorist groups often use social media and virtual private networks (VPNs) to conceal communication. He said the interior ministry and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority were working on controls to prevent misuse, without affecting legitimate IT operations.

The minister also cited a Peshawar High Court ruling that bans the use of state resources for political purposes, cautioning provincial officials against deploying government assets outside their jurisdictions without prior notice. He stressed that criminal action would be taken against those violating the order.

Advertisement

According to Dawn, Chaudhry maintained that Section 144 was intended to safeguard lives after a recent incident in Islamabad. He recalled earlier PTI demonstrations demanding meetings with Imran Khan and alleged that supporters “will do it themselves just like on May 9, and the entire Pakistan will face the consequences.”

On questions about shifting Imran Khan from Adiala jail to a new facility in Islamabad, Chaudhry said it was too early to comment, noting the jail was nearing completion and staff training would be required. He added that visas for Imran Khan’s sons could be issued “in the next 24 hours” if all documents and a “tracking number” were provided.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police said at least 3,000 personnel had been deployed across the city to maintain order. Police said “Section 144 has been imposed across Rawalpindi for three days, which restricts unlawful assembly, rally and protest.”

PTI leader Asad Qaiser said lawmakers planned to gather outside the IHC before marching to Adiala jail. “It has been decided to hold protests because IHC has failed to implement its order and the Adiala jail administration is not willing to implement the court orders,” he said.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and other PTI figures are expected to join the demonstrations. Last week, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi staged a sit-in outside Adiala jail after being denied access to Imran for the eighth time.

Family members have been unable to meet him for several weeks amid ongoing speculation over his health. Government officials and PTI leaders continue to say he is in good condition.

(Source: ANI)