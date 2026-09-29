Pakistan reports fifth Polio case of 2026

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Islamabad: Pakistan has reported its fifth polio case of the year, with the virus detected in a 17-month-old girl from Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a report by Dawn.

The affected child belongs to the Khandar Khankhel union council of Domel tehsil in Bannu district, a National Emergency Operations Centre official told Dawn. The official said that four of Pakistan’s five polio cases recorded so far this year have been reported from the Bannu division, including three from Bannu district.

The country’s polio eradication programme also confirmed the latest case on its official website. The programme noted that transmission of the virus continues in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting the need for sustained surveillance and vaccination efforts.

According to Dawn, Pakistan has recorded four polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one in Sindh so far this year.

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Despite the decline in cases, security challenges continue to pose a major obstacle to eradication efforts in parts of northwestern Pakistan. Bannu, in particular, remains a vulnerable area, with reports of vaccination campaigns being halted and polio workers facing security threats.

Security threats can disrupt vaccination drives and make it difficult for health workers to reach children in affected communities. Such interruptions can create gaps in immunisation coverage and make sustained efforts to prevent the transmission of the virus more difficult. The challenge is not limited to vaccination campaigns alone. Health workers operating in areas affected by insecurity may also face risks while carrying out their duties.

A polio expert cited by Dawn earlier stressed that security concerns in Bannu need to be addressed, warning that the district remains a potential source for the virus to re-emerge. Polio is a highly contagious disease that can cause permanent paralysis and, in severe cases, death. While there is no cure once infection occurs, vaccination can effectively prevent the disease.

(Source: ANI)

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