Pakistan: PTI supporters break into Lahore Cantt after Imran’s arrest

Lahore, May 9 (IANS) After the arrest of Imran Khan on Tuesday, there are reports of PTI supporters breaking into the residence of a military officer in the cantonment area of Lahore, media reports said.

Journalist Murtaza Ali Shah shared this information in a tweet, saying, “PTI supporters break into military officer’s house in Lahore Cantt,” Dawn reported.

He also shared a video showing a group of men, some of them with their faces partly covered, entering a gated premises with sticks in their hands. They were later seen using the sticks to hit the walls, Dawn reported.

Men in uniform could also be seen on the premises.

PTI workers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gathered on the streets of Lakki Marwat district under the leadership of provincial party president Muhammad Iqbal against the arrest of Imran Khan.

The PTI supporters resorted to burning tyres and closed down the Indus Highway.

After Khan’s arrest, PTI called for protests across Pakistan. Roads have been blocked on main thoroughfares in major cities like Karachi.

PTI supporters began marches in various cities. The police fired tear gas shells at the protesters in Karachi, Dawn reported.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reiterated the party’s call for “peaceful protest”, following the arrest of former Prime Minister Khan.

In a video message shared on PTI’s Twitter handle, Qureshi urged the people to “protest peacefully and express solidarity with PTI Chairman Imran Khan”.

He said he was leaving for Islamabad where he has called a meeting of the PTI leadership and a six-member committee to determine the next course of action, Dawn reported.

Qureshi said, “In my view, the plan to hold a series of rallies earlier announced by Imran Khan sahib still holds. We have to convert them into rallies of peaceful protests.”

