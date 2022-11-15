Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19

Lahore: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for COVID-19, announced Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Taking it to Twitter, Marriyum said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has turned Covid-19 positive. PM was unwell for last two days and his Covid test was done today on the advice of the physicians.

She further requested the public and the workers to pray for the speedy recovery of the Prime Minister.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کورونا پازیٹو ہوگئے ہیں۔ دو روز سے طبیعت ناساز تھی۔ ڈاکٹر کے مشورے سے آج کرونا ٹیسٹ کروایا گیا عوام اور کارکنان سے وزیراعظم کی جلد صحت یابی کی دعا کی اپیل ہے۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) November 15, 2022

This is the third time the prime minister has contracted to the deadly virus Covid-19. He had previously contracted Covid-19 earlier this year in January and in June 2020.

On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz returned home after an extended trip of London.