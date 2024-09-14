Pakistan-origin man found guilty of murdering Indian restaurant manager in UK

London: A 25-year-old Pakistani-origin man was convicted of murdering an Indian restaurant manager with a stolen car while the victim was cycling back home from his workplace.

The victim was identified as Vignesh Pattabhiraman, 36, was killed by Shazeb Khalid the accused, while he was returning back from workplace.

Shazeb Khalid was found guilty of killing Vignesh Pattabhiraman. He was working at the Indian restaurant ‘Vel’ when Khalid struck him down with a stolen Range Rover. Pattabhiraman was immediately rushed to the Royal Berkshire Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Later, Khalid was arrested on February 19 and charged with murder. On Aug 11, 2024 Khalid was found guilty of killing Vignesh following a trial at Reading Crown Court that lasted 28 days.

Soiheem Hussain, 27, and Mya Reilly, 20, who were also arrested and charged in the case, also appeared during the same trial. While Hussain was found guilty of assisting an offender, Reilly was found not guilty on the same charge.

Khalid is set to be sentenced on October 10. Thames Valley Police, which had conducted the murder investigation, told the court that a post-mortem examination ascertained that Pattabhiraman had died due to a severe head injury following the collision.

(Input from Agencies)