2nd Covid-19 wave Pakistan
File Pic

Pakistan May Face Second Wave Of Covid-19 In Winter, Warns PM Imran Khan

By IANS

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged citizens to wear face masks in public to avoid a spike in coronavirus cases, saying there were concerns that the “onset of winter” could result in a second wave.

“Compared to some other states, Allah has been kind to us in Pakistan and spared us worst effects of Covid-19. There is a fear onset of winter could result in second wave. I urge everyone to wear face masks in public to avoid a spike. All offices and educational institutions must ensure masks are worn,” he said in a tweet on Sunday.

Pakistan reported 632 new cases on Sunday, taking the country’s total infection tally to 314,616, reports The Express Tribune.

Six more deaths were also recorded in the country, which increased the total fatalities to 6,513.

Around 375 patients also recovered from the virus, taking the tally for recovered patients to 298,968.

Related News

13 killed as passenger bus overturns and catches fire in…

Indian envoy walks out of UNGA protesting Imran’s…

Shocking! Woman offered job by rapists after assault in…

Pakistanis looking forward to Chinese President Xi…

On October 3, the national body leading the country’s coronavirus response also asked all provinces and federating units to launch a crackdown on restaurants and wedding halls violating standard operative procedures (SOPs) framed to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the wake of a fresh surge in infections, particularly in Karachi.

The Pakistan Medical Association has also issued a fresh warning over the escalating Covid-19 cases in the country, saying that country might be headed for a second wave of the disease.

In a statement, the doctors’ representative body warned that countries currently experiencing a second wave were facing a more severe form of the disease.

It expressed concerns over the possibility of a similar situation in Pakistan.

The PMA noted that people had stopped following Covid-19 SOPs in Sindh and cautioned that the situation could grow worse if immediate steps were not taken to address the problem.

You might also like
World

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama celebrates 28th wedding anniversary

World

Obamas Urge People To Vote For Their Country In The Upcoming Elections

World

Egypt unearths 59 ancient coffins burried more than 2,600 years ago

World

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine to be rolled out within 3 months in UK

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7