Pakistan: Karachi thirsts under provincial government rule as city faces chronic water shortage

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Karachi : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has sharply criticised the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). He is accusing the provincial government of failing to address Karachi’s chronic water shortage. This issue is a major part of the Water crisis in Pakistan. Notably, this is occurring despite governing Sindh for nearly two decades, as reported by ARY News.

According to ARY News, speaking to journalists on Eid, Hafiz Naeem noted that residents across Karachi continued to observe the rituals with commitment. This happened despite mounting civic hardships and amid the ongoing Water crisis in Pakistan.

He highlighted that collective sacrifice arrangements have been organised at over 150 locations throughout the city. These arrangements are under the supervision of Jamaat-e-Islami. He described the initiative as a longstanding tradition that strengthened ties between the party and local communities.

The JI leader expressed concern over the worsening water crisis. He stated that thousands of citizens are struggling to access necessities during the Eid holidays. He argued that the PPP administration has failed to provide adequate public services. Additionally, he questioned why Karachi’s water issues remained unresolved after 18 years of uninterrupted rule in Sindh. Furthermore, the Water crisis in Pakistan has become an urgent issue for the entire province.

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Hafiz Naeem also criticised the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board. He alleged that despite receiving a budget of Rs43 billion, the institution has failed to ensure proper cleanliness and disposal of animal waste during Eid.

He accused provincial authorities of mismanagement and claimed that public funds are not being utilised effectively. He further challenged remarks made by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, who has dismissed claims of a citywide water shortage. Meanwhile, the water crisis has intensified across Karachi. Reports suggest that nearly 70 per cent of the metropolis has experienced prolonged disruptions in water supply. This was cited by ARY News. It highlights the severity of the Water crisis in Pakistan.

Residents in several neighbourhoods have been compelled to purchase costly water tankers to meet daily needs amid soaring temperatures. Areas including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Azizabad, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, North Karachi and several other areas have reportedly faced severe shortages for more than two weeks. This was reported by ARY News.

(ANI)

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