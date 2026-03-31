Pakistan: Jaish chief Masood Azhar’s brother Tahir Anwar dies

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New-Delhi: Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar’s elder brother, Mohammad Tahir Anwar, has died reportedly under mysterious circumstances in Pakistan.

Tahir Anwar was closely associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and had been active in the outfit’s operations for years. He was reportedly one of Masood Azhar’s five brothers.

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The Jaish-e-Mohammed group’s official channel has confirmed his death. His funeral would be held late Monday night at Jamia Masjid Usman Wali in Bahawalpur.

However, there has been no official clarification on the circumstances surrounding his death.