Islamabad: Malaysian authorities on Friday seized a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane at the Kuala Lumpur Airport over the non-payment of aircraft lease dues, a media report said.

The PIA plane was seized on the orders of a local Malaysian court, the Geo News report said citing sources as saying.

PIA had leased two aircraft, including the seized Boeing-777, from a Vietnamese company in 2015.

The plane was seized after passengers had already boarded the aircraft.

The aircraft’s 18-member staff also become stranded in Kuala Lumpur due to the seizure, and will now quarantine for 14 days as per protocols, the sources said.

In a Twitter post, the Pakistani flag carrier said: “The passengers are being looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel have been finalised.”