Pakistan: Human Rights Commission warns of escalating insecurity across Balochistan

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Islamabad : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has raised serious concerns over the worsening security situation in Balochistan after a series of attacks, abductions, and violent incidents across the province.

In a strongly worded statement posted on X, HRCP said it was “gravely alarmed by the escalating insecurity across Balochistan, where civilians, workers, passengers, and law enforcement personnel are increasingly vulnerable to violence, abduction, and attacks on public infrastructure.”

The commission condemned Monday’s bombing of a passenger train in Quetta, which reportedly caused multiple casualties and injuries, including among women and children.

Calling the attack “a deeply disturbing acceleration in attacks on civilians in the province,” HRCP stressed that civilians should never be targeted in situations of conflict.

“HRCP reiterates that it is unacceptable for civilians and non-combatants to be used as bargaining tools in situations of conflict and insecurity,” the statement said.

The rights body also expressed concern over reports from Chagai and Ziarat, where armed groups allegedly abducted at least 21 civilians, including a police officer, during the past week.

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According to HRCP, vehicles were also torched during the incidents, while attackers appeared to act “with apparent impunity.”

Referring to earlier incidents in Noshki and Kalat earlier this month, HRCP said five workers and five police personnel had also been abducted by armed men, reflecting what it described as a growing collapse of state authority in parts of the province.

“These incidents point to a dangerous erosion of the state’s writ across large parts of the province,” HRCP warned in its statement.

An HRCP representative said the organisation was deeply troubled by the increasing frequency of attacks targeting ordinary citizens. The representative added that the situation demanded an urgent and coordinated response from both federal and provincial authorities.

The commission urged the government to “prioritise civilian protection and ensure accountability for rights abuses by all actors.” It also called for immediate action to restore law and order and protect vulnerable communities from further violence.

(ANI)

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