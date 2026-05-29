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Balochistan: Eid al-Adha gatherings across different parts of Balochistan turned into scenes of protest and political mobilisation as families of missing persons demonstrated against alleged enforced disappearances, while armed Baloch fighters reportedly addressed public congregations in several districts across the province, as reported by The Balochistan Post. Notably, the VBMP launches protest efforts to highlight these disappearances.

According to The Balochistan Post, in Quetta, relatives of missing persons staged a protest outside the Quetta Press Club under the banner of the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP). Women, children and elderly family members participated in the demonstration, carrying photographs of their disappeared relatives and demanding answers from the authorities. Once again, the VBMP launches protest actions to demand justice.

Speakers at the protest included VBMP chairman Nasrullah Baloch, activist Niaz Baloch and senior political leader Maheem Khan Baloch. Addressing the gathering, protesters said that while Eid celebrations continued in other parts of Pakistan, families in Balochistan remained trapped in grief and uncertainty over the fate of their loved ones, which is why the VBMP launches protest initiatives on such a scale.

Organisers claimed that many families had spent years seeking justice without receiving any official information regarding the whereabouts of missing relatives. Importantly, protest launches by the VBMP have become a persistent symbol of their determination.

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Nasrullah Baloch alleged that despite repeated appeals for constitutional and legal solutions, state institutions have failed to resolve the issue. He further claimed that VBMP had documented 257 new enforced disappearance cases since February, challenging official narratives that recent legislation would improve the situation, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post. Consequently, the VBMP launches protest strategies to counter these official statements.

Similar demonstrations were also reported in Khuzdar, where families of missing persons, civil society members and residents organised an Eid rally demanding the recovery of detainees and calling on authorities to present suspects before courts if charges existed against them. In this context, protest launches by the VBMP have inspired similar activism in the region.

Meanwhile, reports from Kharan stated that armed Baloch “Sarmachaars” addressed Eid congregations in the Tazina and Ulmark areas. The fighters urged residents to support the Baloch national movement and emphasised unity among the local population, as reported by The Balochistan Post. As seen earlier, the fact that VBMP launches protest campaigns continues to reverberate across Balochistan.

(ANI)

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