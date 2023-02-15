Pakistan Economic Crisis: Prices Skyrocket Chicken jump to over 780 per kg,Milk Rs 210 per Litre

As Pakistan is dealing with severe economic crisis, prices of essential commodities have reached unexpected heights in the past few days.

According to the local pakistan media, Dawn reported, prices of loose milk have gone up to Pakistani Rs 210 per litre, while Chicken costs PKR 780 per kg while that of boneless meat has shot upto PKR 1,100 per kg.

Meanwhile, the price of boneless poultry has overtaken, Meat with bones costs PKR 800-850 per kg.

As per Dawn, local media, On milk prices, Karachi Milk Retailers Association media coordinator Waheed Gaddi said that over 1,000 shopkeepers are selling milk at an inflated rate. These are actually shops of wholesalers and dairy farmers and not our members.

Sindh Poultry Wholesalers Association general secretary Kamal Akhtar Siddiqui said that the wholesale rate of alive bird was Rs 600 per kg while meat rate was hovering between Rs 650 and Rs 700, the report said.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves fell to the lowest level since 1998 at roughly USD 3 billion, which is not nearly enough to pay a month’s worth of imports, and the rupee has reached a record low. Inflation is also at an all-time high.

