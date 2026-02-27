Pakistan declares “open war” on Afghanistan after it carries out strikes in Kabul, Kandahar

Islamabad: Cross-border clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan escalated sharply on Friday, with Islamabad declaring “open war” on Kabul after carrying out airstrikes in parts of Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia, further intensifying tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

In a post on X, Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, issued a strong statement declaring the “open war” against Afghanistan, stating that Islamabad has lost its patience and accusing the Taliban-led administration of harbouring militants.

“After the withdrawal of NATO forces, it was expected that there would be peace in Afghanistan and that the Taliban would focus on the interests of the Afghan people and peace in the region…They gathered all the terrorists of the world in Afghanistan and began exporting terrorism. They deprived their own people of basic human rights. They snatched away the rights that Islam grants to women,” his post read.

“Our cup of patience has overflowed. Now it is open war between us and you. Now it will be ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’. Pakistan’s army did not come from across the seas. We are your neighbours; we know your ins and outs. Allahu Akbar,” the Pakistani Defence Minister added.

Following the Pakistani strikes on Afghan soil, Afghanistan’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, condemned the attack, calling the act by the Pakistani military “cowardly”.

“The cowardly Pakistani military has carried out airstrikes in certain areas of Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia; fortunately, there have been no reported casualties,” Mujahid said in a statement on X.

The escalation comes amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and the Taliban-led administration in Kabul over cross-border security concerns along the Durand Line, the border drawn by the British in the 19th century, which has remained a topic of dispute between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defence of Afghanistan said that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory operations carried out along the Durand Line on Thursday.

In a press release, the ministry said the action was launched at 8:00 PM on the 9th of Ramadan, corresponding to February 26, in response to what it described as a violation of Afghan territory by Pakistani military forces days earlier.

“A few days ago, the Pakistani military circles, with great audacity, violated Afghan territory, breached our borders, and martyred women and children here,” the statement read.

“In these retaliatory operations along the Durand Line, a total of 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed, two bases and 19 posts were captured,” the statement added.

In retaliation, Pakistan initiated the ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’ operation targeting the Afghan Taliban regime, as reported by ARY News.

Spokesperson of Pakistani Prime Minister Mosharraf Zaidi alleged that 133 Afghan Taliban fighters have been killed and over 200 wounded, with 27 Taliban posts destroyed and nine captured.

