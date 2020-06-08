Pakistan Coronavirus cases
Pakistan COVID-19 cases tally hits 103,671

By IANS

Islamabad: Pakistan’s nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 103,671 on Monday, the 16th highest in the world, while the death toll has increased to 2,067.

The worst-affected is Punjab province with 38,903 cases, followed by 38,108 in Sindh, 13,487 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 6,516 in Balochistan, 932 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 5,329 in Islamabad and 396 in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, reports The Express Tribune.

The death toll increased to 2,067 with 65 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, around 34,355 coronavirus patients have recovered.

