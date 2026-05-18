Pakistan chokes as toxic air turns into silent killer

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Islamabad : Air pollution has become one of the deadliest crises confronting Pakistan, claiming nearly 135,000 premature deaths every year, according to information presented in the National Assembly. The alarming disclosure paints a grim picture of the country’s worsening environmental and public health emergency, as reported by Samaa TV.

According to Samaa TV, a written response submitted by the federal minister for climate change revealed that rising levels of toxic air and persistent smog are cutting the average lifespan of Pakistanis by approximately two years and seven months. The report identified PM2.5, extremely fine and hazardous airborne particles, as the primary threat endangering public health nationwide. These microscopic pollutants are contributing to a sharp increase in respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular diseases and chronic lung complications.

Health experts have repeatedly warned that prolonged exposure to polluted air can have devastating long-term consequences, particularly for children, the elderly and people with pre-existing medical conditions. Major urban centres, especially Lahore and nearby districts, remain among the worst-affected regions. Dense smog during winter months continues to disrupt daily life, shut down schools and expose millions to dangerous levels of pollution.

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Authorities described the worsening air quality as a severe public health challenge that intensifies every year. According to figures, Pakistan’s rapidly expanding urban population is expected to reach nearly 120 million by 2030, a development likely to further aggravate environmental degradation and toxic emissions if urgent reforms are not implemented, as highlighted by Samaa TV.

In response to mounting criticism, the federal and provincial governments have accelerated efforts under the National Clean Air Policy 2023. Officials say stricter action will be taken against crop residue burning, smoke-emitting vehicles and industrial polluters. Monitoring systems and enforcement mechanisms are also being strengthened to combat worsening smog conditions. The smothering air quality is also mitigating life expectancy and galloping respiratory diseases across the country, as reported by Samaa TV.

(ANI)

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