Pakistan: Child among two dead, 17 wounded in motorcycle bombing near Bannu police station

Bannu: A powerful detonation near the Miryan Police Station in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resulted in the deaths of at least two individuals, including a child, while 17 others sustained injuries on Monday, Dawn reported.

According to law enforcement authorities, the incident involved a time bomb concealed on a motorcycle.

While the explosion occurred in front of the police station near several shops, police personnel remained safe; however, numerous civilians nearby were impacted.

Dawn noted that several victims are currently in critical condition.

MTI spokesperson Muhammad Noman Khattab confirmed that the affected individuals were transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital and Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital for medical attention.

Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the site immediately to transport the deceased and the wounded to healthcare facilities.

In the aftermath of the blast, a significant security presence, comprising the Quick Response Force (QRF) and local police, arrived at the scene.

As per Dawn, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was also dispatched to gather forensic evidence and launch a formal inquiry.

The police statement highlighted that the BDS worked to clear the location “to ensure timely and effective prevention of any possible further threat.”

In accordance with the security measures, Regional Police Officer Sajjad Khan visited the hospitals to check on the welfare of the injured.

Bannu has faced a series of security challenges lately.

Dawn reported that the district has seen a spike in militant violence, citing a January incident where an explosion in the Domel area injured two boys, leading to one fatality, and a separate attack that wounded former Nazim Fida Muhammad Khan Wazir earlier that month.

(Source: ANI)