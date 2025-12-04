Pakistan-born man arrested with guns in US to carry out mass shooting

A Pakistani-born was arrested with an arsenal of weapons, body armor and a handwritten manifesto outlining plans to kill all and achieve martyrdom in a mass shooting on school campus.

Luqmaan Khan, 25, a student at the University of Delaware, was arrested just before midnight on November 24 after New Castle County officers found him sitting in his pickup truck in a closed Wilmington park and became suspicious of his behaviour.

During their searches, officers found a .357 calibre Glock handgun loaded with 27 rounds inserted into a microplastic conversion firearm brace kit in the vehicle. They also found three more loaded 27-round magazines (one in the storage slot of the conversion kit, which converted it into a semi-automatic rifle), a loaded Glock 9mm magazine, an armoured ballistic plate, and a marble composition notebook, the DoJ release said.

The notebook contained a map of the University of Delaware police headquarters marked with entry and exit points and repeated phrases such as kill all martyrdom, according to ABC 6.

Khan was reportedly born in Pakistan but has lived in the US since he was a “youth” and is an American citizen, according to the New York Post report.

The FBI later searched Khan’s Wilmington home and uncovered even more weapons — an AR-style rifle with a red-dot scope, a second Glock pistol equipped with an illegal machine-gun conversion device known as a switch, 11 extended magazines, hollow-point bullets and a tactical vest. None of the weapons were registered.

In the handwritten notebook, Khan discussed additional weapons and firearms, how they could be used in an attack, and how law enforcement detection could be avoided once an attack was carried out.

He was charged with illegally possessing a machine gun on November 26, two days after his arrest. He remains behind bars as the FBI investigates the case further.