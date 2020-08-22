Pakistan admits dawood in Karachi
Image credit: indiatoday.in

Pakistan Admits gangster Dawood Ibrahim address as Karachi, Imposes Financial Sanctions

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: After years of denying, Pakistani government admitted on Saturday that the most wanted terrorist and 1993 Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim lives in Karachi.

Pakistan’s admission was witnessed in a list of 88 banned terror groups announced as part of its efforts to wriggle out of tough financial sanctions.

Pak’s Imran Khan-administration also ordered the seizure of his properties and freezing of bank accounts.

