Pakistan Admits gangster Dawood Ibrahim address as Karachi, Imposes Financial Sanctions
New Delhi: After years of denying, Pakistani government admitted on Saturday that the most wanted terrorist and 1993 Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim lives in Karachi.
Pakistan’s admission was witnessed in a list of 88 banned terror groups announced as part of its efforts to wriggle out of tough financial sanctions.
Pak’s Imran Khan-administration also ordered the seizure of his properties and freezing of bank accounts.
Dawood Ibrahim on the list of names terrorists by Pakistan!
His address on the document is White House, Karachi.
Will Pakistan continue to deny #DawoodIbrahim‘s presence in Pakistan?
Pak Govt has directed to apply travel restrictions, arms
embargo, freeze funds pic.twitter.com/SsALmIQvJI
