Islamabad: While the world continues to struggle against the consistent and deadly spread of coronavirus, a study has revealed that Pakistan is among the third-riskiest countries to be hit with the virus.

A detailed report by Deep Knowledge Group, focused on nations and their safety capability against the pandemic, analyzed and ranked at least 200 nations with — one being at minimum risk, and 200 being at the extremely risky.

Pakistan’s ranking came at 148th position our of a total of 200 nations, with a safety score of 370, highest being 752, making it the third riskiest country for coronavirus.

The 250-page study listed Switzerland as the safest country while South Sudan was ranked at 200th.

“Switzerland and Germany achieve the #1 and #2 positions in this new special case study specifically because of their economy’s resilience, and due to the careful ways in which they are attempting to relax lockdown and economic freezing mandates in a fact and science-based manner, without sacrificing public health and safety,” the study said.

Other than Pakistan, China was ranked at seventh position with a score of 717, India was ranked 56thwith 532 score, Iran at 73rd position with 505 score and Afghanistan at 196th position with 310 points.

The Deep Knowledge Group Study findings were formulated through analysis under a subset of 20 parameters from the full pool of 130 qualitative and quantitative parameters.

The study monitored and evaluated factors such as monitoring, quarantine efficiency, detection capability, health readiness and government efficiency — the parameters under which at least four districts tiers were constituted. Pakistan was kept in the fourth tier.

“Tier 4 consists of territories in which significant data unavailability and reliability prevented a fully comprehensive analysis from being conducted,” the study said.

Coronavirus spread in Pakistan has surged abruptly since the Imran Khan led government allowed businesses to open, road, train and air travels to reopen operations as part of his new “smart lockdown” policy.

On ground, widespread violations of government’s defined Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) continues to be witnessed with medical associations demanding a stronger lockdown with strict restrictions, expressing complete disregard over government’s silence in addressing their serious concerns.

Currently, number of coronavirus in Pakistan has crossed the 100,000 milestone while number of daily cases along with casualties is increasing with every passing day.

Pakistan recorded the highest number of deaths from coronavirus with at least 105 deaths on Monday while at least 5,385 positive cases and at least 83 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The total cases so far is 113,702; the number recovered is 36,308, toll stands at 2,255. Province-wise, it Punjab (43,460 cases); Sindh (41,303); Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) (14,527); Balochistan (7,031) then Islamabad (5,963), PoK (444), and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 974.

Hospitals in the country are fast moving towards severe asphyxia, as majority has already reached their maximum capacity.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that the virus would be hitting its peak in the month of June and July 2020. On the other hand, medical healthcare doctors and paramedics have expressed serious reservations and concerns amid maximized capacity and capability of the country’s healthcare system.