Pakistan: 20 coal miners killed by armed attackers in Balochistan

Balochistan: Atleast 20 coal miners were killed and seven injured in an armed attack on a private coal mine in Balochistan’s Duki area on Friday.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Friday morning, when a group of armed men using heavy weapons carried the attack on the miners.

As per police officer in Duki, Humayun Khan, that the attackers launched rockets and grenades at the Junaid Coal Company mines.

Most of the victims were from Pashtun-speaking regions within Balochistan, according to Nasir. Three of the deceased and four of the injured were Afghan nationals.

Till now, no group has claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack.