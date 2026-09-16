Pak Warship Collides With Indian Navy Vessel in Arabian Sea: Sources

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New-Delhi: A Pakistan Navy vessel, identified as the Yarmook-class corvette PNS Hunain, reportedly collided with an Indian Navy warship in the North Arabian Sea after executing an aggressive manoeuvre.

According to sources, the incident took place on September 15 when the Pakistani vessel approached a frontline

Indian Navy warship carrying out a routine surveillance mission in the North Arabian Sea.

The Pakistani naval ship closed in at high speed and manoeuvred in an “unprofessional and unsafe manner”, resulting in a collision, sources said. No major damage was reported in the incident.

Following the incident, India on Wednesday summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over what it termed the “unacceptable and unprofessional conduct” of Pakistani naval units.

“The Charge d’Affaires of the High Commission for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in New Delhi was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs today and a strong protest was lodged with him over the unacceptable and unprofessional conduct of Pakistani naval units at sea that led to a collision with a unit of the Indian Navy,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

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The MEA said the incident occurred in international waters and did not cause any major damage. It, however, said the conduct of the Pakistani naval ship was “in direct contravention of Article 10 of the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements of April 1991.”

The Pakistani Charge d’Affaires was advised to convey to the concerned authorities in Pakistan the need for all military units to exercise due care and comply with relevant bilateral agreements to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.

The Indian Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad has also been instructed to lodge a similar protest with Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Charge d’Affaires of India in Islamabad has also been instructed to lodge a similar protest with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the MEA said.

Subsequently, the Pakistan Navy ship was observed to be heading to harbour after damage.