Pak negligence exposed: Economic ruins, mass unemployment plague Khyber’s historic bazaars

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Peshawar : The historic business hubs of Bara Bazaar and the principal markets of Tirah in Khyber tribal district are still grappling with a deep economic slowdown, large-scale unemployment and the absence of essential facilities, according to a report by The Express Tribune (TET).

The worsening situation has led local traders, labourers and displaced businessmen to strongly urge the government for immediate intervention.

President of the Bara Traders Union, Syed Ayaz Wazir, stated that prior to 2009, Bara Bazaar was regarded as one of the country’s most prominent commercial centres, containing more than 10,000 shops and thousands of warehouses.

He said people from various parts of Pakistan travelled to the market seeking employment opportunities because of its thriving transit trade and other commercial activities that supported thousands of workers.

Wazir recalled that the market was closed in September 2009 following a military operation against militants and remained shut for several years.

During that time, most commercial areas were abandoned, buildings and shops sustained extensive damage, and business activity completely stopped.

Although the market reopened in February 2016, traders did not possess enough financial resources to rebuild their businesses, as reported by TET.

“Eleven years have gone by since the reopening of the market, but it has still not recovered its former status,” Wazir said.

He emphasised that progress cannot be achieved without peace and stability, calling on all concerned institutions to perform their duties responsibly in order to restore traders’ and citizens’ confidence.

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He pointed out that the roofs of many shops were severely damaged during the years of closure, and several have collapsed during rainfall, leading to financial losses and, in certain incidents, injuries.

Wazir urged the provincial government to provide interest-free loans to affected traders and complete the reconstruction of damaged markets and shops.

He further called for the creation of a modern training institute in Bara Bazaar to provide young traders and workers with vocational and business-related skills, which he said could generate dignified employment opportunities for local youth.

Raising concern about the non-functional drainage system, Wazir noted that rainwater inundated markets and shops because of poor sewage arrangements, while the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) was virtually absent.

He appealed to Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, who belongs to the region, to issue special instructions for improving access to clean drinking water, electricity, gas supply, road pavements and sanitation facilities on an urgent basis.

Meanwhile, President of the Tirah Traders Community, Muhammad Sher Afghan Afridi, said that more than 8,000 traders, along with local residents, were displaced from Tirah Maidan and are currently living as internally displaced persons (IDPs).

He stated that only around 10 per cent of them have been able to restart their businesses in Bara, Jamrud or Peshawar, while the majority continue to face unemployment and hardship.

Afridi added that the Tirah trading community has suffered losses exceeding PKR 500 million over the past four months, with damages increasing every day. Markets in Lorbagh, Barbagh and Pir Mela have been severely impacted by ongoing road construction and monsoon rains, according to the TET report.

(ANI)

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