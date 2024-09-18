Pager explosion in Lebanon: 9 dead, 200 critical and 2,600 injured

Beirut: In a shocking synchronized pager explosion in Lebanon, as many as nine people have been killed and 200 have been critically injured.

According to reports, 2,600 people have been injured in the explosion. The state media of Iran reported that its Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, has also been wounded in the incident.

The explosions took place at around 6 pm IST. The blasts occurred in several areas with strong Hezbollah presence, such as Beirut’s Dahieh suburb, southern Lebanon, and the Beqaa Valley.

The pagers, which were part of a recent shipment meant for Hezbollah fighters, are believed to have been infected with malware. The attack has been dubbed as Hezbollah’s ‘biggest security breach yet’.

Following the explosion, many patients were admitted to the hospitals in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and Beirut’s southern suburbs, with many of them suffering from severe limb injuries.