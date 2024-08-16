Paetongtarn Shinawatra elected as Thailand’s youngest PM

Bangkok: Paetongtarn Shinawatra becomes Thailand’s youngest prime minister on Friday, days after her predecessor Srettha Thavisin was removed from office over an ethics code violation for appointing a minister who had served time in prison.

She will be the youngest and second woman to hold the office after Yingluck Shinawatra.

Paetongtarn, a mother of two, is now the fourth member of the Shinawatra family to ascend to the role of prime minister, following her father Thaksin, her uncle Somchai Wongsawat (Thaksin’s brother-in-law), and her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra.

In addition to her new role, Paetongtarn holds several key positions within the Pheu Thai Party. She serves as the Chief Director of Innovation and Inclusiveness, Deputy Chairperson of the Soft Power Strategic Committee, Deputy Chairperson of the National Health System Development Committee, and is the current Leader of the Pheu Thai Party.

Paetongtarn’s aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra, was Thailand’s first female prime minister and the country’s youngest in over 60 years. Yingluck was removed from office on May 7, 2014, by a Constitutional Court decision.

