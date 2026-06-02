Paank raises alarm over enforced disappearance of Baloch film student Mehrab Khalid

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Geneva: The human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), Paank, has expressed serious concern over the continued enforced disappearance of Mehrab Khalid, a film student from Balochistan. His whereabouts remain unknown days after his reported detention in Lahore, Pakistan.

In a statement shared on social media, Paank voiced deep concern over Khalid’s fate. The uncertainty surrounding his whereabouts has caused immense distress to his family. The issue of enforced disappearances remains a contentious topic in Pakistan.

The organisation stated, “Paank stands in solidarity with his family and urges all relevant authorities to uphold the rule of law and protect fundamental human rights.”

Earlier, Paank identified Khalid as a student at the National College of Arts (NCA) in Lahore and an aspiring filmmaker and cameraman. According to the organisation, Pakistani security forces detained him during a raid in Lahore on the night of May 29, 2026. Cases such as this continue to draw national and international attention to human rights in Pakistan.

Paank said that eight of Khalid’s classmates were also taken into custody during the operation but were later released. However, Khalid remains missing and his whereabouts have yet to be disclosed. The organisation noted that his continued disappearance has heightened concerns among family members, friends, and rights advocates.

Expressing grave concern for Khalid’s safety and well-being, Paank said the alleged targeting of students, artists, filmmakers, and young professionals through enforced disappearances constitutes a serious violation of fundamental human rights, due process, and freedom of expression.

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The organisation called on the authorities to immediately disclose Khalid’s whereabouts, ensure his safe release, and provide accountability for those responsible for what it described as his unlawful detention and enforced disappearance. Paank further urged the international community and human rights organisations to closely monitor the case. International groups should press for compliance with human rights obligations.

Enforced disappearances remain one of the most contentious human rights issues in Balochistan. Rights groups and families of missing persons allege that political activists, students, journalists and civilians are abducted by security agencies or affiliated actors. These people are then held without legal process.

Critics also describe a “kill-and-dump” policy, where some disappeared individuals are later found dead, often with signs of torture. Additionally, many families in Pakistan are left searching for justice.

Pakistani authorities have denied involvement in many cases. However, domestic and international human rights organisations continue to demand transparent investigations, accountability and justice for victims and their families.

(ANI)

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