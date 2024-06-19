Over 550 Hajj Pilgrims die as temperature soars to 52 degrees in Mecca

Jerusalem: As many as 550 pilgrims died during the Hajj due to soaring temperatures in Mecca. Out of the total, at least 323 of those who died were Egyptians.

As per reports given by the media agency AFP, most of the pilgrims succumbed due to heat-related illnesses. Meanwhile, at least 60 Jordanians also died due to the scorching heat.

So far, the total number of deaths has been reported to be 577. It has crossed the total at the morgue in Al-Muaisem, one of the biggest in Mecca, which was 550.

On Monday, Saudi authorities issued warnings to pilgrims to avoid the sun and urged them to postpone the rituals till after 4 p.m. (local time).

Islam’s holiest city recorded 51.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, while other nearby holy sites recorded 48 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.

Some 1.8 million pilgrims took part in this year’s Haj, one of the five pillars of Islam, which began in Mecca on Friday evening amid the blistering heat.

Buses and trains are used to help transport the many worshippers to the holy sites, but the large crowds and intense heat still pose a challenge for the pilgrims and law enforcement officers.

In recent decades, there have also been several major tragedies with hundreds of deaths due to crowding.

