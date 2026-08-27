Over 150 dead, hundreds missing in Nepal-Tibet border flash floods

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Kathmandu: More than 150 people are feared dead after massive flash floods and landslides ripped through Himalayan region near the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday.

As per reports, so far police have recovered 157 bodies of victims, while hundreds are feared missing, and figures are expected to rise sharply.

Hundreds of tourists are also reported to be missing and a state of emergency declared in affected region of Nepal, added reports.

According to Nepal’s Department of tourism, around 400 tourists are missing, 340 of them foreigners. Latest reports suggests that between 133 and 142 are Indians among the victims, over 47 Americans, 34 Australians and 33 are British people.

Many were on a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar and are feared to be dead in the disaster.

The situation in Tibet, close to the disaster area, is dire as well with state-run CCTTV claiming three people died and 265 missing in the disaster-struck Gyirong County, added reports.

Visual footage from China showed a thick stream of water, mud and rocks gushing through buildings and homes, while bridges, roads and infrastructure being swept away. Electricity and communication lines were downed and many are facing shortage of communication facilities and electricity.

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The Nepal police are also believed to have lost 28 men and soldiers, along with power project workers to the flash flood and landslides, however those are yet to be confirmed.

Preliminary information hinted towards possible earthquake triggering the deluge; however, latest reports suggests a gigantic landslide caused seismic activity at that point of time according to US Geological Survey (USGS), releasing immense volumes of water and mud that resulted in the devastating flash floods and landslide in Nepal.

Difficulty in operations of rescue forces due to damages on the roads and bridges in affected area are facing challenges in the operations, while few locations are unreachable for rescue and aid due to presence of vast quantities of floodwater.

Rescue operations are underway to try and save any survivors.

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