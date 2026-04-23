Over 12 lakh passengers travelled to India from West Asia amid conflict: MEA

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Amid the developing security situation in West Asia and the Gulf, a senior government official said that over 12 lakh people have returned to India from the region. He further highlighted that regular flights continue to operate from several countries to various destinations in India.

The details were provided by Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during an inter-ministerial briefing in the national capital on Thursday.

Noting that the overall flight situation continues to improve, with additional flights operating from the region to various destinations in India, Mahajan informed, “Since February 28, around 12 lakh 12 thousand passengers have travelled from the region to India.”

“Airlines continue to operate limited commercial flights based on operational and safety considerations between the UAE and India. Today, around 110 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to India. Flights are operating from airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to different destinations in India. Qatar’s airspace is partially open. Qatar Airways is operating flights to various destinations in India”, he said.

Noting that the Kuwait airspace is closed, Mahajan said that Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways continue to operate non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam airport in Saudi Arabia to various destinations in India.

“Gulf Air is operating flights from Bahrain to various destinations in India. Iraq airspace is open, and limited flight operations to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India”, he said.

Mahajan further said that Iran’s airspace is partially open for cargo and chartered flights.

“Our embassy in Tehran continues to facilitate the movement of Indian nationals through Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India. So far, 2,428 Indian nationals have moved out of Iran into Armenia and Azerbaijan. This includes 1,096 Indian students and 657 Indian fishermen. Israel airspace is open and limited flight operations have resumed to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India”, he said.

Mahajan assured that the welfare of Indian seafarers in the region remains of high priority for the government and informed that the missions are extending all assistance to them, including coordination with local authorities and agencies, extending consular assistance, and assisting with requests to return to India.

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Underlining how the MEA is working round-the-clock to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the large Indian community, the Additional Secretary said that the dedicated special control room in the ministry is operational to respond to queries from Indian nationals and their families.

“We are in constant touch with the state governments and Union territories to share the latest advisories and to align our efforts. Our embassies and consulates in the region are operating round-the-clock helplines to provide timely assistance. They are proactively assisting our citizens. They are also in close touch with the local governments”, Mahajan said.

He further informed that advisories are being issued, including information related to local government guidelines, flight and travel situation, consular services, and the various welfare measures being undertaken for the community.

“Our missions are actively engaged with the resident Indian community. They are regularly interacting with the Indian community associations, organisations, professional groups, and Indian companies to address their concerns”, Mahajan said during the inter-ministerial briefing.

As the security situation continues to evolve in the region, the Trump administration is reportedly pushing for a more consistent diplomatic engagement from Tehran as the precarious ceasefire persists. According to White House officials, the President is pursuing a “unified” stance from the Iranian leadership regarding American overtures aimed at de-escalating the regional crisis.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that the US has refrained from setting a formal deadline for the current truce extension, suggesting a cautious strategy by Washington while communication lines remain open. Nevertheless, Leavitt emphasised that a non-negotiable requirement for any permanent agreement would involve Iran consenting to surrender its entire stockpile of enriched uranium.

Despite the extension of the truce, the US has made it clear that the cessation of hostilities remains strictly conditional. President Trump asserted that the naval blockade will persist until such time as Tehran presents a formal proposal and discussions lead to a definitive outcome.

In response, Iranian authorities have reacted with sharp condemnation, further deepening the diplomatic rift. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi characterised the naval restrictions as an “act of war” and a direct breach of the existing ceasefire, cautioning that Tehran is ready to oppose any measures it perceives as coercive tactics.

(ANI)