Over 10,000 people arrested in connection to social unrest in Hong Kong: Police

Over 10,000 people arrested in connection to social unrest in Hong Kong: Police

Hong Kong: As many as 10,016 people have been arrested from June 9, 2019 to September 6, 2020 in connection to chaos and violence in Hong Kong, police officials said on Wednesday.

Among the arrested, 2,210 have been charged with crimes including rioting, unlawful assembly and possession of offensive weapons, among others, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police said 462 out of the 550 offenders who have gone through judicial proceedings are subject to legal consequences.