Over 1 million people connect on World Peace Day

By IANS
world peace day 2021
Image Courtesy: IANS

Hyderabad: More than a million people from all over the world participated online on International Day of Peace celebrations.

Also known as World Peace Day, it was established by the UN General Assembly and is observed across the world on September 21, since its initiation in 1981.

The event on Tuesday saw the participation Oscar winner film director Shekhar Kapur and actor Kabir Bedi speak on the themes, Connecting For Peace and Planet Peace.

Bedi said: “Most of us are not responsible for national or international peace. But we are responsible for the peace within.”

The event was broadcast worldwide in 28 different languages on the Heartfulness YouTube Channel.

You might also like
World

Nation

Antibodies from original Covid strain may not help fight variants

World

Meet Sana Ramchand Gulwani, Pakistan first ever hindu woman civil servant

World

Illegal Afghan immigrants detained in Istanbul

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy cialis cialis online