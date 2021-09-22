Over 1 million people connect on World Peace Day

Hyderabad: More than a million people from all over the world participated online on International Day of Peace celebrations.

Also known as World Peace Day, it was established by the UN General Assembly and is observed across the world on September 21, since its initiation in 1981.

The event on Tuesday saw the participation Oscar winner film director Shekhar Kapur and actor Kabir Bedi speak on the themes, Connecting For Peace and Planet Peace.

Bedi said: “Most of us are not responsible for national or international peace. But we are responsible for the peace within.”

The event was broadcast worldwide in 28 different languages on the Heartfulness YouTube Channel.