“Only way out of war is to secure demands of Iranian people”: Iranian Defence Ministry spokesperson

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Tehran : Iran’s Defence Ministry spokesperson Reza Talaei-Nik on Saturday said that the United States must accept Iran’s demands to avoid further escalation, warning that continued confrontation would result in “further losses” for Washington and its allies, according to the Iranian state media Tasnim news agency.

According to the Iranian news agency, Talaei-Nik said, “The only way out of the third imposed war for the American-Zionist enemy, on both the battlefield and in diplomacy, is to secure the demands of the Iranian people.”

He further warned that Washington’s refusal to recognise Iran’s “rights” would lead to further setbacks for US President Donald Trump and the broader American position in the region.

” While accepting Iran’s proposal, Trump should also be mindful of preventing further losses and costs in the continuation of the war for the American people and the international community,” he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, with the two sides exchanging views on the security situation in West Asia.

The talks, which continued late into Friday night, included discussions on the ongoing Iran conflict, reported Tasnim News Agency.

According to the report, both sides also discussed the latest diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at preventing further escalation of tensions in the region. The discussion additionally focused on issues related to stability and security across West Asia.

As diplomatic engagement continues amid heightened tensions, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Washington’s “excessive demands” remain the primary obstacle to ongoing peace negotiations, Al Jazeera reported.

Araghchi, during a telephonic conversation with Guterres, reportedly said that the United States had repeatedly undermined diplomacy through broken promises, contradictory positions and military aggression, while reiterating that Iran remains engaged in truce talks.

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Guterres rejected the use of force against any state’s sovereignty and called for diplomacy to restore stability in the region, according to Al Jazeera’s sources.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday (local time) was preparing for a fresh round of military strikes against Iran, sources with direct knowledge of the planning told CBS News.

No final decision on strikes had been reached, the sources further added.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei highlighted what he described as fundamental disagreements between the two sides and reiterated Iran’s position on the 14-point plan previously submitted to the United States.

“The reason we don’t talk about the details of nuclear-related discussions is clear.

We have done this twice, and the other party’s greed led us into war. We cannot ignore this experience,” said Baghaei, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

He added, “Regarding nuclear issues, the matter is very clear – we are a member of the NPT [Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty], and we have the right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.”

(ANI)

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