One killed, two injured as gunfire erupts near Israeli consulate in Istanbul

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Istanbul: Atleast one suspected gunman was killed and two others were critically injured after a gunfight erupted near the Israeli Consulate in the Besiktas district of Istanbul on Tuesday, prompting an immediate security intervention.

The incident was reported around 12:15 pm local time in the city’s Levent business district.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, citing local media sources, the area was cordoned off as Turkish security forces responded to the presence of armed individuals in the vicinity of the diplomatic mission.

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The attackers were carrying long-barrelled weapons when they opened fire near the consulate building. Police returned fire in retaliation, killing one of the assailants.

Justice Minister Akin Gurlek later announced via social media that a formal investigation had been launched into the gunfire occurring “in the vicinity of the Israeli consulate located in the Besiktas district of Istanbul”.