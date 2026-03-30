One Indian killed as Iranian strikes hit Kuwait’s power, water desalination plant

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Kuwait City: Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy on Monday stated that an Indian worker was killed and a service building at a major power and water desalination plant sustained significant damage following what authorities described as Iranian strikes on Sunday evening.

According to a statement issued by the ministry’s official spokesperson, the strike targeted a service building at one of Kuwait’s power and water desalination plants, resulting in the death of the Indian national and “significant material damage” to the facility.

“A service building at one of the power and water desalination plants was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait. This resulted in the death of one worker (of Indian nationality) and significant material damage to the building,” the statement read.

Technical and emergency teams were deployed immediately under approved emergency plans to manage the aftermath of the incident and help sustain the plant’s operational capacity.

The ministry said this response was undertaken in full coordination with Kuwait’s security and relevant authorities to secure the affected site.

“Technical and emergency teams immediately began their work, in accordance with the approved emergency plans, to address the aftermath of the incident and maintain operational efficiency. This was done in full coordination with security and relevant authorities to secure the affected sites,” the statement added.

The spokesperson further urged calm among the public and warned against spreading rumours, stressing that official updates would be released transparently as the situation develops.

The ministry reaffirmed that ensuring the stability and safety of electricity and water systems remained a top priority and that technical teams were working around the clock to anticipate any further contingencies and ensure continuity of essential services.

Meanwhile, a United Nations peacekeeper was killed and another critically injured after a projectile struck a UNIFIL position near Adchit Al Qusayr in Southern Lebanon, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Monday.

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In a statement, the UNIFIL stated that the origin of the projectile remains unknown, and an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

UNIFIL also expressed condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen peacekeeper, describing the loss as a tragic event for those serving the cause of peace. The injured peacekeeper is currently hospitalised with serious injuries.

“No one should ever lose their life serving the cause of peace,” the statement read. UNIFIL called on all actors in the region to respect their obligations under international law, ensure the safety of UN personnel and property, and refrain from actions that may endanger peacekeepers. The organisation emphasised that deliberate attacks on peacekeepers are serious violations of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, potentially amounting to war crimes.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that its troops eliminated Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon who were attempting to plant explosive devices and launch mortar attacks on Israeli forces, while also uncovering a weapons depot containing dozens of munitions.

According to a statement issued by the IDF, soldiers from the 91st Division identified the Hezbollah operatives overnight on Sunday as they prepared to target Israeli positions. In a rapid response operation, the troops fired on and neutralised the terrorists. No Israeli soldiers were injured during the incident.

In addition, the IDF located a weapons cache in southern Lebanon containing dozens of anti-tank missiles, grenades, and explosives, all of which were reportedly intended for attacks against Israeli forces.

“The IDF will continue to operate with determination against Hezbollah, which has chosen to join attacks against Israel and act on behalf of the Iranian terror regime,” the military said in the statement.

(Source: ANI)