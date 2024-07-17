Oil tanker capsizes off Oman: Indian Navy rescues 9 including 8 Indians

New Delhi: In the case of an oil tanker capsizing off the coast of Oman, Indian Navy has reportedly rescued 9 people including 8 Indians. The 9th rescued member is a Sri Lankan citizen.

Indian Navy’s warship INS Teg has rescued nine crew members out of 16, who went missing after an oil tanker capsized off the coast of Oman, reported NDTV today.

Reportedly, there were 16 crew members in the oil tanker out of which 13 are Indian citizens and the three others are Sri Lankan citizens.

The vessel is a 117-metre-long oil products tanker built in 2007, LSEG’s shipping data showed.

Earlier MSC took to its official X (formerly Twitter) handle and said, “A Comoros flagged oil tanker capsized 25 NM southeast of Ras Madrakah. SAR Ops initiated with the relevant authorities.”