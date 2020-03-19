New Delhi/Washington: Authorities in New York City are exploring the possibility of converting hotels into hospitals for patients, other than those infected by the novel coronavirus.

At least 11 people have died and 1,871 others infected by the deadly disease in New York City alone.

With the city’s tourism industry hit by the virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December, many hotels are now empty.

As per a Wall Street Journal report, New York City is working with the hospitality industry to possibly convert entire hotels into hospitals for patients without the novel coronavirus, in an effort to increase capacity at medical facilities as the outbreak grows.

Quoting the city’s emergency management commissioner, Deanne Criswell, the Wall Street Journal said the hotels could be vital as New York City needs more beds to treat those infected with the virus.

“The hotels would be for those non-COVID-19 patients who are really minor but need care.”

Since the outbreak, the city has been using some hotels for quarantine. Criswell has said the hotels could house health-care workers who need places to stay.

To make more space, the city is also discharging patients that can leave hospitals, canceling elective surgeries, and building more capacity within hospitals, the WSJ reported.

Authorities are also considering the option of converting the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan into a large hospital.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier this week that the city had an additional 1,300 beds by reopening closed hospitals and other facilities, including the Roosevelt Island’s Coler hospital, which was no longer in use.