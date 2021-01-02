Nurse Strips Off PPE Suit To Have Sex With Covid Positive Patient In Indonesia

Jakarta: People are constantly being appealed to follow social distancing norms due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. However, a case has come up in Indonesia, which has shocked everyone.

According to reports, a nurse stripped off her PPE suit and had a physical relationship with a corona positive patient in the toilet of the hospital. She was suspended after the matter came to light.

The Corona patient has shared a picture, in which the nurse’s PPE kit was lying on the bathroom floor. After these pictures went viral, the hospital administration and police took cognizance of the case. During police interrogation, the two admitted that they had met in a toilet at Wisma Atlet quarantine facility in Jakarta.

Meanwhile, both the patient and the nurse have been kept in isolation. According to the Jakarta Police, the nurse has been arrested after the Covid-19 test report came negative. However, the patient’s report has come positive, after which he has been kept in the isolation ward of the hospital.