NSA Ajit Doval to visit Moscow as PM Modi tries for peace talks on Russia-Ukraine conflict

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will travel to Moscow this week to hold discussions aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, sources have said.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Russia (in July) and Ukraine (in August) where he held meetings with the Presidents of the two countries — Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Shortly after his trip to Ukraine and meeting with President Zelensky, Prime Minister Modi spoke to President Putin over the phone on August 27. A Russian Embassy statement then said that PM Modi informed President Putin about his visit to Kyiv and stressed India’s commitment to bring about a settlement by political and diplomatic means.

Sources said that it was during this phone call that the leaders decided that NSA Doval would travel to Moscow for peace talks. “President Putin shared his principled assessment of the destructive policies of the Kyiv authorities and their Western patrons, and went on to highlight Russia’s approaches to resolving this conflict,” the Russian Embassy said about the phone call.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the two leaders exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “The PM shared insights from his recent visit to Ukraine. He underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as well as sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to achieve an abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict,” a PMO release said.

The Prime Minister reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an “early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict” on his official handle on X.

Ajit Doval’s visit, however, is part of the BRICS NSA meeting this week ahead of the annual Summit in Kazan. The meeting will see top security officials of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa besides new members Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia. Doval is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

The travel to Moscow this week is also said to be a bid to reach a peaceful resolution between the warring neighbours Russia and Ukraine.

Other world leaders, too, are of the view that India can play a key role in finding a resolution to the Ukraine conflict. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that countries like India and China can play a role in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

Her remarks, made at the Ambrosetti Forum in northern Italy’s Cernobbio city on Saturday — where she also held a meeting with the visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — came less than 48 hours after Russian President Putin also highlighted India’s efforts in solving the ongoing crisis in the region.

On Thursday, while addressing the 9th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin mentioned India’s role in providing a “helping hand” in resolving the issue.

“We respect our friends and partners who I think are sincerely interested in addressing and resolving all the issues associated with the conflict (with Ukraine). China, Brazil, India… I am in contact with my partners and I have no doubt that the leaders of these countries, and we have the relations of trust and confidence with one another, will be interested in providing a helping hand,” said Putin.