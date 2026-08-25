NSA Ajit Doval holds 25th India-China border talks with Chinese FM Wang Yi

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Beijing: The 25th round of Special Representatives’ Talks on India-China border talks is currently underway in Beijing, spearheaded by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The meeting between the two leaders comes shortly after they met in June in India on the sidelines of the BRICS National Security Advisers’ meeting in New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, NSA Doval held a bilateral meeting with China’s Vice President Han Zheng. The leaders held discussions on promoting peace and stability across the border areas while also aiming to further strengthen the bilateral partnership.

Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, the Embassy of India in China said, “On 25 August, NSA and Special Representative on the India-China Boundary Question, Ajit Doval called on Han Zheng, Vice President of the People’s Republic of China.”

As per the Indian Embassy, prior to the talks on the India-China border, NSA and VP Han discussed ways to strengthen peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

They also held discussions on further improving bilateral relations across economic, political and multilateral fora, in accordance with the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries.

Highlighting details from their meeting, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong stated that VP Han highlighted the growing momentum in bilateral ties, noting that President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have met twice over the past two years, reaching a series of critical understandings.

“Vice President Han Zheng met with India’s Special Representative and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, prior to the 25th round of talks between the two countries’ special representatives on the boundary question in Beijing. Han Zheng stated that over the past two years, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi have met twice–in Kazan and Tianjin–and reached a series of important consensuses on the development of China-India relations, guiding the bilateral relationship back onto a track of recovery and improvement,” he wrote in a post on X.

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The ambassador further detailed VP Han’s remarks, emphasising that as neighbouring major developing nations and key emerging economies, China and India must view and manage their relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective.

“As neighboring major developing nations and key emerging economies, China and India should view and handle their relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective; jointly implement the important consensuses reached by their leaders; enhance strategic mutual trust; tap into cooperation potential; strengthen multilateral coordination; properly manage differences; and promote the sustained and stable development of China-India relations,” he added.

The developments come as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrived in Beijing for a two-day visit on Monday afternoon at the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The visit comes as part of the thaw of ties between New Delhi and Beijing following the subsequent meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of key international summits such as the SCO Summit in Tianjin last year, where both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan in October 2024.

They had reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes.

“A stable relationship and cooperation between India and China and their 2.8 billion peoples on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity are necessary for the growth and development of the two countries, as well as for a multipolar world and a multi-polar Asia befitting the trends of the 21st century,” the Ministry of External Affairs noted in a statement after the meeting between the leaders.

(Source: ANI)

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