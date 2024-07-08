New Delhi: Now without ‘Porn Passport’ adult content can’t be watched online. People in Spain will now need a ‘Porn Passport’ to watch adult online. The move comes in a bid to restrict viewers of minor age to watch adult content online in this country.

What is ‘Porn Passport’

‘Porn Passport’ is an online App that will restrict minor users of Spain to watch adult content online. The mobile application, officially called the Digital Wallet Beta (Cartera Digital Beta) is locally known as “pajaporte”.

How ‘Porn Passport’ works

A user only above the age of 18 in Spain will be allowed to log in to this mobile App. Once someone in Spain tries to log in into the App it will ask the user to verify his/her age. Upon this, the user will verify the age through one of the five government-issued IDs.

Then it will give access to watch online content. However, there is a limit. Like the app will provide the user credits and the user can watch as per the availability of the credit. Like, initially the App will provide 30 ‘porn credits’ on request. The validity of this credit will be for one month. These credits will grant access to adult content. Of course, as this credit finishes, the user can also put a request for extra credits.

Why Porn Passport

Reportedly, Dale Una Vuelta, an anti-pornography group that campaigns for tighter regulations on access to adult content online, earlier released statistics that raised concerns over the alarming spread of adult content among minors. Reportedly, it was said that almost half of young people under 15 years of age are watching such content online.

