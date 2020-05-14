Not only COVID-19, five other plagues have come out from China

Washington: Not only COVID-19, but also five other plagues have come out of China in the last 20 years, claimed US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.

While speaking to the reporters at the White House on Tuesday, O’Brien held China responsible for the outbreak of coronavirus which has already killed over 2,50,000 people across the world.

The mystery behind such plagues should be unfurled and people globally should know about it, O’Brien said.

This apart, he urged every nation to come together and stand against China.

The US National Security Advisor, however, did not give more information about the five plagues for which he blamed China.

There’s circumstantial evidence that COVID-19 could have come from the lab or the wet market in Wuhan, he said adding the people across the globe cannot accept this.

The United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), on the other hand, suggested that China tried to prevent the World Health Organization (WHO) from declaring the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.